Denmark allocates €6 million to help Ukraine rebuild energy infrastructure

The Ukrainian government says Denmark will allocate €6 million to Ukraine to restore its energy infrastructure, which has been damaged due to Russian attacks.

As of December 2024, Denmark has emerged as a significant supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, committing over €7.2 billion in military aid since the onset of the war. It has also established “the Danish mechanism” that focuses on financing the production of weapons in Ukraine, which will later be provided for Ukrainian forces.

Denmark’s Minister for European Affairs, Marie Bjerre Holst, announced the new aid package for Ukraine during a meeting with Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, in Kyiv.

“At the beginning of the meeting, Marie Bjerre Holst announced a new aid package for the restoration of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure: €6 million will be directed to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine within the Energy Community,” the Ukrainian government said.

During the meeting, the parties discussed Ukraine’s accession to the EU and the necessary reforms to achieve this goal.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, stated that Ukraine needs at least 20 air defense systems to avoid a blackout due to Russian attacks.

