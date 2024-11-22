Sweden backs Ukrainian drone production using Danish model

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov visited Sweden, meeting with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson on 22 November. After the meeting, Umierov wrote on Facebook that Stockholm will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones based on the “Danish model.”

The “Danish model,” initiated by Denmark, funds Ukraine’s defense industry to bolster its self-reliance in arms production for its military. Over €50 million has been allocated for producing artillery and drones, with Sweden and the EU adopting similar investment strategies.

During the meeting at Karlberg Castle, the ministers discussed substantial funding for Ukraine’s defense industry, particularly focusing on long-range drone and missile production. Sweden will contribute funds using a “Danish model” to help Kyiv mass-produce indigenous weapon systems for the Ukrainian Army.

Jonson emphasized Sweden’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

“Sweden stands ready to cooperate with partners and allies to further develop and increase Ukraine’s long-range capabilities,” he stated on X.

The funding mechanism aims to strengthen Ukraine’s industrial base in Europe. Umierov highlighted the significance of this support, writing on Facebook that this represents “another step towards enhancing Ukraine’s defense capabilities” and demonstrates partner countries’ trust in Ukraine’s military-industrial potential.

Jonson noted that Sweden has avoided placing restrictions on the use of donated funds and weapons, including potential deployment on Russian territory. He stressed that supporting Ukraine constitutes legitimate self-defense under international law and does not represent escalation.

Umierov stated that the ministers discussed financing plans for military assistance in 2025, with a specific focus on equipping Ukrainian brigades, as previously proposed by Ukraine to the Nordic countries.

“We are finalizing agreements with our Nordic partners,” the Ukrainian Defense Minister wrote.

