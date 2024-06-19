Eng
Denmark unveils 19th military aid package for Ukraine, including F-16s

First Danish F-16s will arrive in Ukraine this summer, joining those from Netherlands, Belgium & Norway
byMaria Tril
19/06/2024
2 minute read
Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen
Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen. Credit: AP nuotr.
The Danish defense ministry announced on 19 June the provision of the 19th aid package for Ukraine.

According to the Danish ministry, the 19th package involves agreements with allies on purchases and donations from their defense industries, including additional equipment to support Denmark’s F-16 donation. The first Danish F-16s will arrive in Ukraine this summer, joining those from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway.

The new aid package reportedly aims to support Ukraine’s immediate needs while bolstering its long-term defensive capabilities.

“Europe is at a fateful moment. Russia’s war against Ukraine has been going on for over two years, and the situation on the battlefield is dire,” Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

Denmark has also made a security commitment to support Ukraine for the next ten years.

“Therefore, we have established a Danish model for donations via the Ukrainian defense industry, which will help build Ukrainian production of military equipment in the short and long term,” Poulsen adds.

The two most recent packages have reserved 1.2 billion Danish kroner (over $170 million) for donations via acquisitions from the Ukrainian defense industry. The 19th package enables the utilization of these funds to swiftly meet Ukraine’s needs, with the first donation project expected to commence this summer.

Denmark has allocated 64.8 billion Danish kroner (over $9 billion) from its Ukraine fund for military aid between 2023 and 2028, with decisions made for 45.3 billion kroner (over $ 6,5 billion) thus far.

