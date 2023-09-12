Denmark to provide Ukraine with military aid worth over USD 800 million

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 5.8 billion Danish kroner (about $830 million), its largest financial assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, the Danish Defense Ministry reported.

The 12th military aid package will include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, anti-aircraft systems, and more.

The total amount of 5.8 billion kroner will be allocated in tranches during 2023-2025, with the largest tranche of 4.3 billion kroner scheduled for 2023, 1.4 billion kroner for 2024, and 52 million kroner for 2025.

The next step is for Denmark’s Finance Committee to approve the aid package.

“With today’s donation package, we are moving into a new phase. After more than a year and a half of war, we have soon emptied the Defense’s stocks,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

Shortly after the announcement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that he discussed these plans with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during their meeting in Kyiv on 6 September.

“Thank you, Mette, for this timely and powerful assistance. Together, we are restoring peace in Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

I thank Denmark for the 12th and largest military aid package of $830 million. This is exactly what we discussed during @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen's visit to Kyiv last week. Thank you, Mette, for this timely and powerful assistance. Together, we are restoring peace in Europe. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 12, 2023

In August, Denmark began training eight Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets as part of its commitment to provide the aircraft to Ukraine.

Related: