Denmark to provide Ukraine with military aid worth over USD 800 million

The Danish Defense Ministry has announced the transfer of the 12th and largest military aid package to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
byIryna Voichuk
12/09/2023
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Kyiv on 6 September.
Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 5.8 billion Danish kroner (about $830 million), its largest financial assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale war, the Danish Defense Ministry reported.

The 12th military aid package will include tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, anti-aircraft systems, and more.

The total amount of 5.8 billion kroner will be allocated in tranches during 2023-2025, with the largest tranche of 4.3 billion kroner scheduled for 2023, 1.4 billion kroner for 2024, and 52 million kroner for 2025.

The next step is for Denmark’s Finance Committee to approve the aid package.

“With today’s donation package, we are moving into a new phase. After more than a year and a half of war, we have soon emptied the Defense’s stocks,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said.

Shortly after the announcement, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that he discussed these plans with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during their meeting in Kyiv on 6 September. 

Thank you, Mette, for this timely and powerful assistance. Together, we are restoring peace in Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

In August, Denmark began training eight Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets as part of its commitment to provide the aircraft to Ukraine.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
