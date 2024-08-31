Danish Prime Minister: Ukraine must win, because if Russia wins, we all lose

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague on 31 August that that Ukraine’s victory in the war is non-negotiable.

“There is no alternative to Ukraine winning the war. Because if Russia wins, not only Ukraine loses, but all of us do,” she said.

“We sometimes have internal discussions [with European colleagues]. But it’s not about 12 for one option, 15 for another. No, it’s about 26 against one. That is, one country against all of Europe,” Frederiksen added.

While Frederiksen did not specify which country she was referring to, her comments suggest opposition from Viktor Orban’s Hungary, based on publicly known positions of European capitals.

The Danish Prime Minister urged those not adequately supporting Ukraine’s victory to “understand how dangerous the situation is.”

Frederiksen revealed that Denmark was prepared to transfer F-16 fighter jets to the Ukrainian Armed Forces as early as the beginning of the war.

