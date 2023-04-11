Denmark to start sending Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks before summer – minister

Leopard 1 tanks from Danish stocks standing in a production hall in Flensburg, northern Germany. 2010. Photo: dpa



Ukraine will start receiving Denmark’s Leopard 1 tanks before summer, up to 100 can be sent in total, Denmark’s Acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said at a briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov in Odesa on 10 April, Ukrinform reports.

“We will start delivering Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine before summer. And then, hopefully, looking half a year ahead, it will be possible for us to donate about 100 Leopard 1 tanks, and that, I’ll say, would be a substantial thing for Ukraine’s army,” Poulsen said.

Also, the Ukrainian troops are now trained in Denmark to operate the French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzers, which Ukraine might receive next month, according to him.

The Kampfpanzer Leopard 1 first entered service in 1960s. Denmark has Leopard 1A5 tanks, an upgraded version from the 1980s, having an updated fire control system and night vision.

