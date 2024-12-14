Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Georgia elects “illegitimate” president as 65% back ongoing protests

“In just one year, one oligarch and one party have destroyed this monumental opportunity, establishing a repressive, authoritarian regime,” current president Zourabichvili warns
byAlya Shandra
14/12/2024
4 minute read
Georgia against Russia freedom protests
A Georgian pro-EU protester holds a sign opposing the pro-Russian direction of the Georgian government in Tbilisi amid ongoing protests. Photo: Anna Gvarishvili
Georgia elects “illegitimate” president as 65% back ongoing protests

Mikheil Kavelashvili, a former footballer and member of the ruling Georgian Dream party, has been elected president of Georgia by the country’s parliament in a process the opposition calls illegitimate.

The election took place on 14 December 2024, amid ongoing protests against Georgian Dream’s victory in the fiercely disputed 26 October parliamentary elections.

The opposition parties, current President Salome Zourabichvili, and tens of thousands of citizens reject the parliamentary election results, alleging widespread electoral fraud. They are demanding new elections under international oversight. The allegations of fraud have been backed up by statistical analysis indicating that 15% of the Georgian Dream’s votes were stolen.

Kavelashvili is supposed to replace Zourabichvili, who has been an independent voice resisting Georgian Dream’s pro-Russian policies, thanks to constitutional changes introduced by the party in 2017. However, in a stunning development, Zourabichvili declared she would remain in office beyond her term, defying the changes that critics argue allow Georgian Dream to consolidate power.

https://twitter.com/KShoshiashvili/status/1867954158986219873

“Exactly one year ago, on 14 December, Georgia received EU candidate status, a day of universal celebration,” President Zourabichvili said today. “And now, in just one year, one oligarch and one party have destroyed this monumental opportunity, establishing a repressive, authoritarian regime.”

Zourabichvili, describing her office as “the only independent institution and the sole legitimate institution left,” announced she would gather opposition parties and public representatives to “jointly manage the political aspect” of the growing resistance movement. “I will remain as your president, there is no legitimate parliament, therefore an illegitimate parliament cannot elect the president,” she said.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1867914016749731915

The controversial 2017 amendment changed the presidential selection process from a direct election to an indirect one, with the president now chosen by a 300-member electoral college. Critics claim this has transformed the presidency into a largely ceremonial role, allowing Georgian Dream to ensure their candidate assumes the position without significant opposition.

The opposition fears that Zourabichvili’s successor, Mikheil Kavelashvili, will be a “full puppet candidate” loyal to Georgian Dream and its founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, further entrenching the party’s control over the government and pushing the country towards Russia.

The International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), Georgia’s leading elections watchdog, decried the election of Kavelashvili as illegitimate, stating that any decision of the illegitimate parliament is also illegitimate.

Outside parliament, protesters started the day by playing football and chanting, “Kavelashvili, come down and join us,” addressing the presidential candidate. Many brought their diplomas and held them as a symbolic gesture, highlighting that Kavelashvili, who was absent from the voting session, has no higher education.

Mamuka Mdinaradze, Executive Secretary of Georgian Dream, defended Kavelashvili, saying, “Mikheil Kavelashvili is a seasoned professional politician who meets the most important criterion—he has never betrayed and will never betray his homeland. The entire nation once cheered for him in football, and today, the majority supports him because he is being elected president by a government chosen by the Georgian people with legitimate authority,” JAMnews reported.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili called on the opposition to end their boycott, referred to Western partners as “pseudo-Europeans” and “Soviet citizens,” and urged them to accept the election results and “stop meddling and trying to decide what kind of government Georgia should have.”

The opposition fears that Kavelashvili’s presidency would lead to Georgian Dream consolidating full control of the government, turning Georgia into a one-party autocracy. Known for his anti-Western stance and promotion of “Global War Party” conspiracy theories, Kavelashvili is expected to push anti-NATO, anti-EU isolationist propaganda while being open to engaging in direct talks with Russia.

The elections comes as a poll finds widespread support for the ongoing protests. According to an IPM survey conducted from December 3-12, 65% of the Georgian population supports the demonstrations against the government’s U-turn on EU integration, with the protest sentiment even higher among young people aged 18-34 at 76%. The study also reveals that 61% of the population believes the parliamentary elections were rigged, and 50% think Georgian Dream’s policies are pro-Russian.

The telephone survey, conducted throughout Georgia, interviewed 1,600 citizens aged 18+ with a research error not exceeding +/- 2.5% within the 95% confidence interval.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts