Georgian president refuses to step down, rallies national resistance to Russian influence

In a stunning development, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has declared she will remain in office beyond her term, announcing a broad national consensus against Russian influence and vowing to protect Georgia’s European path.

“I am so proud of you! I am proud of Georgia! A national consensus has been reached on the most critical matter: no one can take away Georgia’s independence, no one can return Georgia to Russia, and no one can deprive Georgia of its will and its European future,” Zourabichvili said, pointing to growing resistance within the diplomatic corps and businesses.

Her announcement comes amid a growing government crackdown on protests which erupted on 28 November after the pro-Russian ruling Georgian Dream announced a halt on Georgia’s EU integration process. The announcement, seen as a breaking point in Georgia’s pivot towards Russia, came just a month after the disputed October 26 elections, where the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party claimed 54% of the vote amid widespread fraud allegations.

Zourabichvili, who has been an independent voice resisting Georgian Dream’s pro-Russian policies, would be replaced by a president chosen by parliament under constitutional changes introduced by the party in 2017. Opposition activists warned this would ensure “a full puppet candidate” loyal to Georgian Dream’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, who has overseen Georgia’s growing alignment with Moscow.

Zourabichvili, describing her office as “the only independent institution and the sole legitimate institution left,” announced she would gather opposition parties and public representatives to “jointly manage the political aspect” of the growing, yet fragmented, resistance movement.

🇬🇪The President @Zourabichvili_S stands with the Georgian people, and the riot police respect their Commander-in-Chief, lowering their shields in response to her appeal.

These cops are someone’s neighbor, brother, or relative—in a small country, this gesture carries immense… pic.twitter.com/nQWuXaSz7l — Terje Helland (@terjehelland) November 28, 2024

“I will remain as your president, there is no legitimate parliament, therefore an illegitimate parliament cannot elect the president,” she said, defying the constitutional changes that are criticized for allowing the Georgian Dream to usurp power.

Zourabichvili has been regularly seen in the protesters’ camp admonishing riot police. She has spoken out against police violence and supported journalists, who are particularly targeted during the crackdowns.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili walks up to riot police which refuse to talk to her. Do you serve Georgia or Russia? Zourabichvili asks an officer. pic.twitter.com/EGbp5GijFk — Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) November 28, 2024

She has also called on Georgia’s EU partners to speak out in support of Georgia’s European future.

#Georgiaprotests: its time for our EU partners to speak out ! Do not let Russia have a free ride! Georgian people are defending European future and will do so until replay of the elections in a free and fair environment! pic.twitter.com/jUK7ZsF4jR — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) November 28, 2024

Under Georgian Dream’s 12-year rule, Georgia has increasingly aligned with Moscow despite 89% of Georgians opposing closer ties with Russia. This May, the party passed a “foreign agents” law mirroring Russian legislation, requiring NGOs with foreign funding to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power.”

Related: