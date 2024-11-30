Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Georgian president refuses to step down, rallies national resistance to Russian influence

The fight in Georgia is about to get serious as President Zourabichvili steps up as its leader
byAlya Shandra
30/11/2024
2 minute read
Georgian President Zourabichvili protests Tbilisi
Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili faces the riot police amid the government’s crackdown on pro-EU protesters in capital Tbilisi. 28 November 2024.
Georgian president refuses to step down, rallies national resistance to Russian influence

In a stunning development, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has declared she will remain in office beyond her term, announcing a broad national consensus against Russian influence and vowing to protect Georgia’s European path.

“I am so proud of you! I am proud of Georgia! A national consensus has been reached on the most critical matter: no one can take away Georgia’s independence, no one can return Georgia to Russia, and no one can deprive Georgia of its will and its European future,” Zourabichvili said, pointing to growing resistance within the diplomatic corps and businesses.

Her announcement comes amid a growing government crackdown on protests which erupted on 28 November after the pro-Russian ruling Georgian Dream announced a halt on Georgia’s EU integration process. The announcement, seen as a breaking point in Georgia’s pivot towards Russia, came just a month after the disputed October 26 elections, where the pro-Russian Georgian Dream party claimed 54% of the vote amid widespread fraud allegations.

Zourabichvili, who has been an independent voice resisting Georgian Dream’s pro-Russian policies, would be replaced by a president chosen by parliament under constitutional changes introduced by the party in 2017. Opposition activists warned this would ensure “a full puppet candidate” loyal to Georgian Dream’s founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, who has overseen Georgia’s growing alignment with Moscow.

Zourabichvili, describing her office as “the only independent institution and the sole legitimate institution left,” announced she would gather opposition parties and public representatives to “jointly manage the political aspect” of the growing, yet fragmented, resistance movement.

“I will remain as your president, there is no legitimate parliament, therefore an illegitimate parliament cannot elect the president,” she said, defying the constitutional changes that are criticized for allowing the Georgian Dream to usurp power.

Zourabichvili has been regularly seen in the protesters’ camp admonishing riot police. She has spoken out against police violence and supported journalists, who are particularly targeted during the crackdowns.

She has also called on Georgia’s EU partners to speak out in support of Georgia’s European future.

Under Georgian Dream’s 12-year rule, Georgia has increasingly aligned with Moscow despite 89% of Georgians opposing closer ties with Russia. This May, the party passed a “foreign agents” law mirroring Russian legislation, requiring NGOs with foreign funding to register as “pursuing the interests of a foreign power.”

Related:

    You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

    To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

    You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

    Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



      Euromaidan Press

      We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

      Related Posts