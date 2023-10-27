Georgia allowed entry to 7 Ukrainian prisoners after weeks stranded at Russian border

Georgia has allowed seven former prisoners from Russian-occupied Kherson to enter the country after they were stranded in a border zone for over two weeks, according to Volunteers Tbilisi, a group assisting Ukrainian refugees.

The seven individuals were attempting to cross from Russia into Georgia but were initially denied entry by Georgian border guards.

“Border officials previously refused to allow a group of former prisoners from Ukraine, who after Russia’s invasion were forcibly taken to Russian colonies and later released, to enter their territory,” said Volunteers Tbilisi coordinator Irakli Kakabadze.

According to Medusa, an opposition Russian-language outlet, one of the former prisoners reportedly cut his wrists in protest of being stranded in the border zone, leading to hospitalization.

Georgian officials claimed they needed approval from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs before permitting entry, Irakli Kakabadze said.

In late August, six other Ukrainians were also stuck at the Verkhny Lars Russia-Georgia border crossing before eventually being allowed through.

Read also: