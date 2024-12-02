Eng
Ukraine to Georgia: You’re throwing your country into Russian yoke

byLesia Dubenko
02/12/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine tells Georgia
Georgian protester/ screenshot
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement, condemning the Georgian government’s recurrent attempts to scare its citizens with the so-called “Ukrainian scenario” as protests in the country continue.

“We firmly reject the persistent attempts by the Georgian authorities to drag Ukraine into the internal political processes of their country. The Georgian government should stop scaring its people with the mythical “Ukrainian scenario” while effectively implementing the “Belarusian scenario”, the statement reads.

The Ministry added that the Georgian government’s attempts to abandon the country’s EU integration path while claiming that this is a temporary measure are misleading and similar to “the notorious Ukrainian politicians of the past, who tried to steer Ukraine away from its path toward the EU and into the Russian yoke.”

“We are convinced that European integration is the key to stability, prosperity, and the strengthening of democratic institutions in Georgia, and we aspire to a successful future for our nations within the larger European family. Our solidarity with the Georgian people remains unwavering,” the Ministry says, adding that it supports the right of Georgian people to protest.

Anti-governmental crowds have been gathering across the country for several days now with the police using tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

