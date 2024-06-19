Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine restores ferry service to Georgia across Black Sea, suspended due to Russia invasion

The first voyage from Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, to Batumi, Georgia, is set for 9 July.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
19/06/2024
1 minute read
Ukraine Restores Ferry Service to Georgia Across Black Sea, Suspended Due to War with Russia
The Kaunas, a car-rail/passenger ferry. Photo: Ukrferry.com
Ukraine restores ferry service to Georgia across Black Sea, suspended due to Russia invasion

Ukraine resumes ferry service to Georgia across the Black Sea, which was suspended at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The schedule has been published on the website of the operating company, Ukrferry. 

The ferry connection was halted due to the threat posed by the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine has since destroyed or damaged at least a third of its composition.

Ukraine Restores Ferry Service to Georgia Across Black Sea, Suspended Due to War with Russia

The first voyage from Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, to Batumi, Georgia, is set for 9 July, with a journey time of around 60 hours.

The route will be serviced by the Kaunas, a car-rail/passenger ferry built in Germany in 1989. The vessel boasts 250 passenger seats in various cabin types, a restaurant, bar, lounge, entertainment areas, and a children’s play zone. Its size (over 190 m long, 28 m wide) ensures stability even in rough seas. The ferry can carry 49 railway wagons and 50 TIR trucks simultaneously.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority is also negotiating the restart of ferry services from Baku, Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts