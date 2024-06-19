Ukraine restores ferry service to Georgia across Black Sea, suspended due to Russia invasion

Ukraine resumes ferry service to Georgia across the Black Sea, which was suspended at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The schedule has been published on the website of the operating company, Ukrferry.

The ferry connection was halted due to the threat posed by the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Ukraine has since destroyed or damaged at least a third of its composition.

The first voyage from Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, to Batumi, Georgia, is set for 9 July, with a journey time of around 60 hours.

The route will be serviced by the Kaunas, a car-rail/passenger ferry built in Germany in 1989. The vessel boasts 250 passenger seats in various cabin types, a restaurant, bar, lounge, entertainment areas, and a children’s play zone. Its size (over 190 m long, 28 m wide) ensures stability even in rough seas. The ferry can carry 49 railway wagons and 50 TIR trucks simultaneously.

The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority is also negotiating the restart of ferry services from Baku, Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

