MarineTraffic: Five cargo vessels heading for Ukrainian Black Sea ports amid Russia’s blockade

Maritime traffic database identifies five new cargo ships heading to Ukrainian sea ports and three more departing the ports using Ukraine’s newly opened corridor for exports after Russia blocked the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal.
byYuri Zoria
01/10/2023
Grain carrier leaving a Ukrainian port. Photo: Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine
According to France 24, five new ships are on their way to Ukrainian sea ports using Ukraine’s new corridor opened to resume predominantly agricultural exports, an alternative arrangement to the Black Sea grain deal blocked by Russia, the MarineTraffic database showed on 1 October.

The database identified the five vessels heading toward the ports as Olga, Ida, Forza Doria, New Legacy, and Danny Boy.

Russia maintains a de-facto blockade of Ukrainian seaports from the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Last summer, the UN and Türkiye brokered a “grain deal” with Russia to enable Ukrainian agricultural exports by sea. Russia, however, exited the deal this summer, jeopardizing the exports.

Earlier on 1 October, the MarineTraffic database showed that three cargo ships departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports after being loaded. These were the most recent ships to set sail since Kyiv established a temporary “humanitarian corridor” following Russia’s withdrawal from an agreement that had enabled safe passage for Ukrainian exports.

