Ukraine's Odesa opens beaches for public first time since all-out war started

The Ukrainian Black Sea coastal city of Odesa opens beaches for the public for the first time since the outset of the all-out war, local authorities say.
12/08/2023
On 12 August, Odesa regional authorities announced first six Black Sea beaches are now open for the public for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion early last year.

“We signed a joint order with the Commander of the Odesa Operational Strategic Grouping of Troops on people’s access to the sea,” Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram.

The public beaches are accessible from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., however, access is prohibited during air raid alerts, storms of force two or higher, or when “suspicious objects” are found in the area.

More beaches will be re-opened after inspections, Kiper says.

Navy: Ukraine opens merchant ship registration for Black Sea corridors￼

Russia carries out regular missile and drone attacks against Odesa port infrastructure and other facilities in the region.

