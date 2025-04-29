Support us on Patreon
Frontline report: Sweden’s super radar just gave Ukraine’s F-16s eyes and longer reach

Sweden may have delivered ASC 890 radar planes to Ukraine, enhancing its F-16s with long-range surveillance and strike capabilities previously out of their grasp.
byReporting from Ukraine
29/04/2025
5 minute read
Ukrainian F-16 pilot. Photo: Screenshot from the video
Frontline report: Sweden’s super radar just gave Ukraine’s F-16s eyes and longer reach

Today, there is an interesting update concerning the defense of Ukrainian skies. Here, the Ukrainian air defense got one of the biggest boosts as reports emerged that a new powerful flying radar from Sweden had probably already arrived in Ukraine. This system will help the Ukrainian air defenses not only in their offensive operations but will also significantly support their ability to defend the Ukrainian rear from constant Russian missile and drone attacks.

Sweden’s ASC 890 radar plane. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Sweden has pledged to deliver two ASC 890 airborne warning and control system planes to Ukraine as part of its largest military aid package to date, valued at approximately €1.16 billion. Sweden’s decision marks a significant enhancement in Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. These aircraft, equipped with advanced area radar systems, are designed to provide long-range surveillance and target identification.

While official confirmation is pending, reports that a calibration aircraft was flying over western Ukraine suggest that Ukrainians are making final preparations—recalibrating and fine-tuning ground-based radars for the arrival of the new Swedish planes.

An alleged calibration flight over western Ukraine signals final preparations for the new Swedish planes. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Ukraine preps ASC 890 to dominate the skies

The ASC 890, based on the Saab 340 airframe, is an airborne early warning and control aircraft. It features the Erieye radar, a fixed active electronically scanned array mounted atop the fuselage. This radar system offers a detection range of up to 450 kilometres and can track multiple targets simultaneously, including aircraft, missiles, and drones. By operating at high altitudes of 6,000 meters, the ASC 890 can monitor vast areas, providing real-time data to command centers and enhancing situational awareness.

Sweden’s ASC 890 radar plane. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Essentially, aircraft like the ASC 890 serve as flying radar stations and command centres, coordinating air and ground operations effectively. Their compact size and reliability make them ideal for rapid deployment.

In the context of Ukraine’s current defense infrastructure, the ASC 890 represents a substantial upgrade. Ukraine’s existing radar systems are primarily ground-based, and even though some of them have a range of around 350 to 400 kilometres, their immobility limits their range and makes them vulnerable to terrain obstructions.

Ukraine’s ground-based radars are limited in range and vulnerable to terrain. Photo: Screenshot from the video

The ASC 890’s airborne platform overcomes these limitations, offering a broader, more flexible surveillance capability. This enhancement is crucial for the early detection of incoming threats, more accurate tracking of them, and a better response time that would allow Ukrainian air defense to intercept air threats more successfully.

The integration of the ASC 890 is particularly significant in light of Ukraine’s acquisition of Western fighter jets, notably the F-16s. After the manufacturer, Saab, made some updates to improve the interoperability between the two systems, the ASC 890 can now provide these aircraft with comprehensive situational awareness, guiding them to targets and alerting them to potential threats.

Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jet. Photo: Screenshot from the video

As a result, these AWACS will significantly improve the engagement range of the F-16s, allowing them to use their modern air-to-air missiles at their maximum ranges and improve substantially the limited radar detection range of the F-16. This synergy enhances the operational effectiveness of fighter jets, enabling more precise and coordinated missions. Additionally, the ASC 890’s data can even support Soviet-era Ukrainian fighter jets, extending their operational capabilities despite technological disparities.

Sharing real-time radar data and threat information with ground-based command centres, Ukrainians can then relay targeting and situational awareness updates to the pilots via secure radio or data link. This allows older aircraft, despite lacking modern onboard radars, to operate more effectively by flying with external guidance and warning support.

Ukraine strikes back as Russia’s eyes go blind

Contrastingly, Russia’s equivalent platform, the Beriev A-50, has faced significant challenges. Since early 2024, Ukraine has successfully targeted and destroyed at least two A-50 aircraft utilising systems like the Patriot Missile Defense. These losses have compelled Russia to operate its remaining A-50 fleet even further from the front lines, diminishing its surveillance effectiveness over Ukrainian territory. The reduced presence of A-50s near Ukraine hampers Russia’s ability to conduct continuous airborne surveillance and coordinate air operations effectively.

Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jet. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Overall, Sweden’s ASC 890 aircraft’s arrival is a strategic boon for Ukraine, especially amid uncertainties regarding continued American intelligence support. These aircraft not only bolster Ukraine’s air defense and surveillance capabilities but also ensure greater autonomy in operational planning and threat response. As the war continues, the ASC 890 will fill in gaps as a critical asset in safeguarding Ukrainian airspace and enhancing the effectiveness of its aerial operations.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

