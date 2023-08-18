Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Switzerland to follow EU restrictions on passports issued in occupied territories of Ukraine, Georgia

byOlena Mukhina
18/08/2023
1 minute read
Swiss and Ukrainian flag. Image by Hromadskiy Prostir
The Swiss authorities have announced Switzerland will no longer accept passports issued in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine and Georgia.

The documents will not be recognized as valid to cross the Schengen borders and will also not be accepted for obtaining a visa, Swissinfo reports.

The restrictions will affect persons who have civilian or diplomatic passports, residence permits for stateless persons, certificates of return, and seafarers’ identity cards.

Humanitarian visas, visas issued for reasons of national interest, or visas due to international obligations remain available for people from the occupied territories.

