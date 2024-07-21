Georgian fighters face terrorism charges after returning from Ukraine

Georgian authorities have summoned several volunteers who fought for Ukraine against Russian forces for questioning, sparking controversy and raising concerns about the country’s political direction.

The State Security Service of Georgia has called in at least three volunteers for interrogation, reportedly on charges related to plotting a coup and terrorism. This move has been met with skepticism and criticism from those involved and their supporters.

Lasha Chigladze, an activist from the Anti-Occupation Movement who fought against the Russian army in Ukraine, was questioned at the Tbilisi City Court.

He told reporters: “I was told that an investigation was launched a year ago in connection with a coup d’état, and there were some questions about it… (They asked) when I left, when I came from Ukraine. There were general questions.”

His lawyer, Lasha Tkesheladze, called the case politically motivated, stating: “This case is absurd, has nothing to do with the law, and Lasha was summoned today because he fought in Ukraine against Russia.”

The pro-government TV channel Imedi reported that Chigladze is involved in a case of conspiracy to overthrow the government.

Another volunteer, Nadim Khmaladze, reported being summoned for questioning on charges related to a coup attempt and terrorism. “Me, Nadim Khmaladze, the SUS is calling on articles about a coup d’état and terrorism,” he wrote on social media.

The severity of the charges against Khmaladze – coup plotting and terrorism – has amplified concerns about the motivations behind the investigation. These accusations against a volunteer who fought for Ukraine have led some observers to question whether the probe is politically motivated.

These developments come as recent polls show most Georgian citizens consider Russia their country’s main enemy, with this sentiment growing compared to previous years.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has been gradually moving closer to Russia, reportedly planning to restore diplomatic relations and adopting Moscow’s rhetoric regarding the war in Ukraine and the West.

The latest development signaling closer alignment with Russian policies is the introduction of a Russian-style foreign agent law, which critics warn could be used to restrict civil society organizations.

The questioning of volunteers who fought for Ukraine has raised concerns about potential intimidation tactics. Khmaladze told the publication Batumelebi that two other fighters, Vazha Tsetsadze and Lasha Chigladze, were also summoned on similar charges.

Many Georgian citizens have joined the fight against Russian aggression in Ukraine, including those serving in the “Georgian Legion,” which participates in combat operations against Russian occupying forces.

