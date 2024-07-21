Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Georgian fighters face terrorism charges after returning from Ukraine

Activists and lawyers are crying foul as Georgian authorities question volunteers who fought in Ukraine, calling the probe politically motivated and absurd.
byAlya Shandra
21/07/2024
2 minute read
Georgian military volunteers questioned Ukraine
Georgian military volunteer who fought in Ukraine Nadim Khmaladze. Credit: Sova.news
Georgian fighters face terrorism charges after returning from Ukraine

Georgian authorities have summoned several volunteers who fought for Ukraine against Russian forces for questioning, sparking controversy and raising concerns about the country’s political direction.

The State Security Service of Georgia has called in at least three volunteers for interrogation, reportedly on charges related to plotting a coup and terrorism. This move has been met with skepticism and criticism from those involved and their supporters.

Lasha Chigladze, an activist from the Anti-Occupation Movement who fought against the Russian army in Ukraine, was questioned at the Tbilisi City Court.

He told reporters: “I was told that an investigation was launched a year ago in connection with a coup d’état, and there were some questions about it… (They asked) when I left, when I came from Ukraine. There were general questions.”

His lawyer, Lasha Tkesheladze, called the case politically motivated, stating: “This case is absurd, has nothing to do with the law, and Lasha was summoned today because he fought in Ukraine against Russia.”

The pro-government TV channel Imedi reported that Chigladze is involved in a case of conspiracy to overthrow the government.

Another volunteer, Nadim Khmaladze, reported being summoned for questioning on charges related to a coup attempt and terrorism. “Me, Nadim Khmaladze, the SUS is calling on articles about a coup d’état and terrorism,” he wrote on social media.

Georgian military volunteers questioned Ukraine
Photo: Nadim Khmaladze/FB

The severity of the charges against Khmaladze – coup plotting and terrorism – has amplified concerns about the motivations behind the investigation. These accusations against a volunteer who fought for Ukraine have led some observers to question whether the probe is politically motivated.

These developments come as recent polls show most Georgian citizens consider Russia their country’s main enemy, with this sentiment growing compared to previous years.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has been gradually moving closer to Russia, reportedly planning to restore diplomatic relations and adopting Moscow’s rhetoric regarding the war in Ukraine and the West. 

The latest development signaling closer alignment with Russian policies is the introduction of a Russian-style foreign agent law, which critics warn could be used to restrict civil society organizations.

The questioning of volunteers who fought for Ukraine has raised concerns about potential intimidation tactics. Khmaladze told the publication Batumelebi that two other fighters, Vazha Tsetsadze and Lasha Chigladze, were also summoned on similar charges.

Many Georgian citizens have joined the fight against Russian aggression in Ukraine, including those serving in the “Georgian Legion,” which participates in combat operations against Russian occupying forces.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts