Already 40 Georgian volunteers died in the Russo-Ukrainian war fighting for Ukraine

Georgian volunteer Arsen Ketsbay died in Ukraine, his comrades told Novosti Gruzia on 7 April 2023. In recent years, Ketsbaya lived in Ukraine and served in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, being a native of Georgian Zugdida city.

He became already the fourth Georgian volunteer killed in April 2023. In total, 40 Georgian volunteers died fighting for Ukraine since 24 February 2022, Novosti Gruzia reported. The Georgian Legion is one of the biggest international volunteer units fighting in Ukraine.

