Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia’s new Black Sea base could force Georgia into Ukraine war, WJS warns

Satellite images show Russia building a naval base in breakaway Abkhazia after losing one-third of its Black Sea fleet to Ukrainian attacks.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/01/2025
2 minute read
Russia is constructing a new naval base in Ochamchira. Photo: WSJ
Russia’s new Black Sea base could force Georgia into Ukraine war, WJS warns

Russia is constructing a new naval base in Ochamchira, Abkhazia, raising concerns that Georgia could be pulled into the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The development comes as Russia seeks to protect its naval assets following significant losses to its Black Sea fleet. According to reports, Ukraine has damaged or destroyed approximately one-third of Russia’s naval forces in the region since the 2022 invasion. The new base location offers greater security for Russian vessels, being further from Ukrainian strike capabilities than existing facilities.

The new base in Abkhazia, a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Georgia but controlled by Russian-backed separatists, puts Tbilisi in a precarious position: any Ukrainian strikes on Russian naval assets there could effectively force Georgia into the war.

“Ukraine recognizes the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, and should it decide to strike, this will eventually mean that Georgia would be dragged into this conflict,” Security analyst Natia Siskuriy from RUSI explains

Beyond military implications, the base threatens to disrupt a crucial emerging trade route between Asia and Europe. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, over 85% of land-based trade between Europe and China went through Russia. With that northern route now disrupted by sanctions, attention has turned to the Middle Corridor running through Georgia.

Trade routes via Georgia. Photo: WSJ

The World Bank projects this route could handle 11 million tonnes of cargo by 2030, up from under 3 million tonnes in 2023. Georgia’s planned deep-sea port in Anaklia is key to this expansion, but Siskuriy warns that the Russian base just an hour away “will eventually kill the Anaklia project.”

Satellite imagery reveals ongoing modifications to the Ochamchira port, including widened access points to accommodate larger vessels. While modest in size, experts note the facility could support ships carrying cruise missiles, enhancing Russia’s military presence in the Black Sea region.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts