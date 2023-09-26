Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine develops a kamikaze underwater drone to hit Russian bridges and warships (VIDEO)

Ukraine has tested a new underwater drone with a 1,000-kilometer range.
bySerge Havrylets
26/09/2023
1 minute read
Marichka drone
A Ukrainian-made Marichka kamikaze underwater drone. Screenshot from a video.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine tests a new Ukrainian-made Marichka underwater armed drone designed to destroy bridges, ships, coastal fortifications, and submarines, according to Censor.NET.

Marichka is a 6-meter-long multi-purpose armed drone with a range of about 1,000 kilometers. This drone has a warhead weight of about 200 kilograms and can withstand the electronic warfare systems of the Russian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

Such a drone costs 16 million Ukrainian hryvnias (around $430,000). Marichka can be used as a kamikaze drone and also perform reconnaissance missions.

The Marichka underwater drone is a Ukrainian development of AMMO.UKRAINE volunteers.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts