Ukraine develops a kamikaze underwater drone to hit Russian bridges and warships (VIDEO)

Ukraine tests a new Ukrainian-made Marichka underwater armed drone designed to destroy bridges, ships, coastal fortifications, and submarines, according to Censor.NET.

Marichka is a 6-meter-long multi-purpose armed drone with a range of about 1,000 kilometers. This drone has a warhead weight of about 200 kilograms and can withstand the electronic warfare systems of the Russian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

This footage shows the testing of a new Ukrainian underwater armed drone Marichka It is a 6-meter-long multi-purpose drone with a range of about 1,000 km designed to hit the underwater part of a warship. 📹UNIAN pic.twitter.com/oBMPvbIlKq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 25, 2023

Such a drone costs 16 million Ukrainian hryvnias (around $430,000). Marichka can be used as a kamikaze drone and also perform reconnaissance missions.

The Marichka underwater drone is a Ukrainian development of AMMO.UKRAINE volunteers.

