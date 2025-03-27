ISW: Details of ceasefire agreements on Black Sea, energy strikes remain unclear

According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 26 March, the details surrounding the ceasefire agreements reached by US, Ukrainian, and Russian officials on 24-25 March remain unclear.

After current US President Donald Trump took office in January, the US reversed its Ukraine policy, effectively siding with Russia and pressuring Ukraine into making concessions by cutting off military aid and intelligence sharing while pushing for negotiations, without placing any demands on Moscow.

The ceasefire agreements cover strikes on energy infrastructure and maritime operations in the Black Sea. Russia and Ukraine appear to agree that a ceasefire against energy infrastructure strikes has been active since 25 March. However, both US and Ukrainian officials have emphasized that technical negotiations are ongoing, ISW says.

Ukrainian Presidential Office Deputy Head Pavlo Palisa confirmed on 26 March that Ukraine is still working to develop monitoring mechanisms for the ceasefires. This aligns with previous statements from US, Russian, and Ukrainian officials on 25 March, who agreed to implement measures for the energy infrastructure ceasefire. Palisa added that both ceasefires—one for Black Sea operations and another for strikes on energy infrastructure—came into force after the publication of the joint US-Ukrainian statement on 25 March.

Exchanging ceasefire violation accusations

Meanwhile, on 26 March, Russian officials accused Ukrainian forces of attempting strikes on energy infrastructure in Kursk Oblast the previous day, gas infrastructure in occupied Crimea overnight on 25-26 March, and allegedly electrical infrastructure in Bryansk Oblast on 26 March. The Ukrainian General Staff denied these allegations.

ISW notes that Russian local officials typically announce any attempts by Ukrainian drones to strike infrastructure in their regions, but no such reports emerged from Kursk, Crimea, or Bryansk Oblast officials.

On 25 March, the Ukrainian Presidential Office reported that Russian forces had struck Ukrainian energy facilities eight times since 18 March, despite Putin’s claim to halt such strikes. Ukrainian officials confirmed ongoing damage to civilian infrastructure but did not specify energy infrastructure targets.

Russia rejects US involvement in Zaporizhzhia NPP

ISW reports that Russian officials rejected US President Trump’s suggestion of US involvement in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), currently under Russian occupation. On 19 March, Trump proposed to Zelenskyy that the US could take control if Russia ceded the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On 26 March, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected the idea of transferring control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, calling it “impossible” and deeming international involvement “absurd.” Russian officials maintain the plant is under Russian jurisdiction, citing Putin’s October 2022 decree.

EU to maintain sanctions despite Russian demands

The EU is expected to maintain sanctions on Russia, despite Moscow’s demand for relief in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, ISW says. On 26 March, Anitta Hipper stated that sanctions could only be lifted if Russia ends its aggression and withdraws forces from Ukraine unconditionally.

Russia demands the US lift sanctions on state-owned Rosselkhozbank and other financial entities as a precondition for a ceasefire. The US is likely to seek EU cooperation for adjusting sanctions to reintegrate Russian agricultural and financial entities into global markets.

