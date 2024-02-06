Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian drone support facility in Black Sea, capture equipment

In the “Citadel” operation, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces captured crucial Russian equipment from Black Sea drilling platform and destroyed a mast along with its antenna.
byIryna Voichuk
06/02/2024
2 minute read
Screenshot from the video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In a successful operation on a Black Sea drilling platform, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed a Russian radar station and equipment used to enhance the enemy’s drone attacks on southern Ukraine, SSO reported.

The operation, described by the SSO as “highly complex and effective,” took place near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea. The SSO’s 73rd Naval Center operators executed the mission swiftly within the enemy’s potential strike zone.

“The successfully conducted special operation has made the movement of ships safer and limited the enemy’s capabilities in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the SSO stated.

According to intelligence, the Russians had illegally seized the platform to bolster the operation of the Mohajer-6 UAVs by installing equipment that extended their operational range and radius. The Rusian forces utilized this drone for reconnaissance and subsequent kamikaze drone attacks, namely the Shahed drones, against critical infrastructure targets in southern Ukraine.

Additionally, the platform was equipped with a “Neva-B” radar station for surface detection, ranging from motorboats to ships, allowing the Russians to monitor the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The special operation was carried out within the regular patrol area of the Russian aviation and fleet.

In the cover of the night, boats from the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces approached the drilling platform closely. After conducting special operations and clearing the area, the object was mined. The combat group retreated to a safe distance before detonating the target.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts