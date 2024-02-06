Ukrainian forces destroy Russian drone support facility in Black Sea, capture equipment

In a successful operation on a Black Sea drilling platform, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) destroyed a Russian radar station and equipment used to enhance the enemy’s drone attacks on southern Ukraine, SSO reported.

The operation, described by the SSO as “highly complex and effective,” took place near the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea. The SSO’s 73rd Naval Center operators executed the mission swiftly within the enemy’s potential strike zone.

“The successfully conducted special operation has made the movement of ships safer and limited the enemy’s capabilities in the northwestern part of the Black Sea,” the SSO stated.

Another successful operation by Ukrainian SOF operators in the Black Sea near the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of Operation "Citadel," important enemy equipment was captured, and a mast with an antenna was blown up. The enemy used the equipment to… pic.twitter.com/B3hATGM1V0 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 6, 2024

According to intelligence, the Russians had illegally seized the platform to bolster the operation of the Mohajer-6 UAVs by installing equipment that extended their operational range and radius. The Rusian forces utilized this drone for reconnaissance and subsequent kamikaze drone attacks, namely the Shahed drones, against critical infrastructure targets in southern Ukraine.

Additionally, the platform was equipped with a “Neva-B” radar station for surface detection, ranging from motorboats to ships, allowing the Russians to monitor the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. The special operation was carried out within the regular patrol area of the Russian aviation and fleet.

In the cover of the night, boats from the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces approached the drilling platform closely. After conducting special operations and clearing the area, the object was mined. The combat group retreated to a safe distance before detonating the target.

