Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s Navy strikes 50 Russian targets, forces Black Sea Fleet retreat from Crimea

Ukrainian Navy Forces secured strategic maritime corridors for grain exports.
byOlena Mukhina
03/01/2025
2 minute read
A Russian soldier on a vessel, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
A Russian soldier on a military vessel, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Ukraine’s Navy strikes 50 Russian targets, forces Black Sea Fleet retreat from Crimea

Last year, Ukraine’s Naval Forces achieved dozens of successful strikes on approximately 50 Russian military targets, including in temporarily occupied Crimea, said Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of Ukraine’s Naval Forces, on Facebook.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months. At the same time, in 2024, Ukraine received over 6,000 long-range strike drones. They were utilized against Russian infrastructure, targeting oil refineries and ammunition depots.

“I have conducted a meeting summarizing the activities of Ukraine’s Naval Forces for 2024. We have reviewed reports on combat achievements, port and coastline defense, mine countermeasures, maritime corridor operations, air defense, personnel readiness, and training,” Neizhpapa stated.

He emphasized that the Naval Forces remain steadfast in defense, utilizing every available means to weaken Russian combat capabilities.

“Throughout the year, missile and unmanned maritime systems inflicted significant damage on around 50 enemy military sites, including airfields, ammunition and fuel depots, Shahed production and storage facilities, air defense and surveillance systems, logistical hubs, and Russian military-industrial enterprises,” he highlighted.

In addition, aviation reconnaissance played a critical role, logging nearly 700 flight hours and identifying around 400 Russian targets. These reconnaissance efforts, supported by a sevenfold increase in trained unmanned aerial vehicle pilots compared to the previous year, provided essential data for combat operations.

Ukraine’s Naval Forces also severely disrupted Russian operations at the Sevastopol naval base, forcing the Russian Black Sea Fleet to relocate most of its warships, including all Kalibr missile carriers, to Novorossiysk. Ukrainian defenders restricted Russian naval maneuverability in the Sea of Azov, pushing their vessels back to bases in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

Neizhpapa noted that the secure operation of the maritime corridor enabled the export of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain, bolstering the national economy and global food security.

For 2025, the priorities include enhancing personnel training to protect lives, locating and neutralizing enemy targets, and further degrading Russia’s military potential.

Earlier, Neizhpapa revealed that 19 countries joined the Coalition for Maritime Capabilities, according to UkrInform. Its partners reaffirmed their full support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom and commitment to expanding collaboration.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts