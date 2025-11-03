Ukraine hits Russia’s “first maritime PMC” on occupied Black Sea drilling platform near Crimea

Ukraine has turned a Russian Black Sea base into a burning metal. The Ukrainian Navy has reported that it has struck an elite Russian special forces unit stationed on the occupied Sivash drilling platform near annexed Crimea, Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The Sivash platform is part of the so-called "Boiko towers" — gas and oil drilling rigs that include the Petro Hodovanets, Ukraina, and Tavryda platforms. These facilities were captured by Russia during the occupation of Crimea in 2014 and have since been used for military purposes.

Ukrainian drones are driving the Russians from the Black Sea towers

In October 2025, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that Russia deployed its naval detachment “Española” to the Boiko Towers.

The group presents itself as Russia’s potential “first maritime private military company” and is reportedly seeking legal status under a future Russian law on private military companies.

According to available information, Española was created under Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed head of occupied Crimea, to strengthen coastal defense.

Along with Russian surveillance and reconnaissance equipment, a Russian anti-tank missile crew was destroyed,” the Ukrainian Navy reported.

Now, Russian propagandists are attempting to portray this strike as a Ukrainian loss, claiming a Ukrainian Navy boat was destroyed by a Lancet loitering munition.

In reality, Ukrainian forces successfully used a kamikaze drone to hit the occupiers' position.