Russia suspends UN-brokered grain deal with Ukraine

On Oct. 29, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that Moscow would suspend its implementation of an UN-brokered grain export deal that allowed millions of tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine.

“Taking into account the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British experts on ships of the Black Sea fleet and civilian vessels involved in the security of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation in the implementation of the agreement on exports of agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” the ministry announced on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter that Ukraine had previously warned that Russia planned to “ruin” the grain export deal. He added that Russia was using a “false pretext” to block the grain corridor which ensures food security for millions of people. Kuleba called on the world to demand from Russia to stop its hunger games and recommit to its obligation.