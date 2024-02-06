SBU says it busted FSB spy ring of current and ex-intel officials in Ukraine, detained five spies

On 6 February, Ukraine’s SBU security service reported that it had dismantled a major FSB Russian military intelligence network operating inside Ukraine, detaining five member spies. The network reportedly contained current and ex-Ukrainian intel officers who conducted espionage against Ukraine’s military and power plants for Russia.

“The SBU neutralized a powerful agent network of the FSB military counterintelligence operating in Ukraine. As a result of a multi-stage special operation, five members of the enemy group were detained in different regions. Among them are former officials of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (HUR, – Ed.) and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, as well as an employee of the regional SBU office,” the statement said.

The SBU says the individuals involved in this network had a common handler, an FSB employee currently located in temporarily occupied Crimea. The primary mission of this espionage network was to transmit classified information concerning Ukraine’s Armed Forces and strategically vital energy facilities to Russia.