Ukraine’s Military Intelligence targets Russian fuel base in Rostov Oblast overnight

Drones of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence attacked a fuel base in Russia’s Rostov Oblast overnight into 15 May, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing sources from the Main Intelligence Directorate.

“This was a planned operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate…fire ongoing at the facility which the Russian occupying forces were using for military purposes,” the sources claimed.

Local authorities in the Rostov Oblast reported two explosions at the fuel base. There were reportedly no fires or casualties.

Russian Defense Ministry reported that its air defense destroyed two HARM missiles, two Hammer bombs, two Olkha MLRS shells, and nine drones over Belgorod Oblast. The Defense Ministry reported that five drones were destroyed over Kursk Oblast, and three drones were intercepted over Bryansk Oblast.

On the night of 15 May, explosions were also heard in Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to the Kremlin-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Telegram channel ASTRA, an air raid alert was issued, and the Crimean Bridge was closed during the drone attack.

NASA FIRMS map shows numerous fires at Russia's air base Belbek north of occupied Sevastopol in Crimea Last night, Russian occupation authorities announced air defense activities in the area, while Sevastopol and Evpatoria locals reported explosions. pic.twitter.com/f2taEysYDS — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 15, 2024

According to Razvozhaev, the Russian air defenses “repelled a massive attack on Sevastopol.” He also said that air defenses shot down several missiles over the water area and near the Belbek airfield.

According to the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, “about 20 missiles” were in the area of the Belbek airfield.

The occupation authorities claim that the attack was carried out with American operational-tactical missiles, French-guided aerial bombs Hammer, and American anti-radiation missiles Harm. The Ukrainian officials have not confirmed this information.

On Monday, 13 May, several missiles (allegedly Storm Shadow) attacked the military unit on Mount Ai-Petri in Russian-occupied Crimea.

