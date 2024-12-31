Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter in historic first (video)

Ukrainian intelligence reports first-ever aerial target destruction by naval drone during a Black Sea engagement with a Russian helicopter.
byYuri Zoria
31/12/2024
2 minute read
ukrainian sea drone downs russian helicopter historic first mi-8 tried attack naval drones later destroyed 31 2024 intelligence reports first-ever aerial target destruction during black engagement ukraine's main directorate (hur)
Russian Mi-8 helicopter that tried to attack the Ukrainian naval drones but was later destroyed on 31 December 2024. Screenshot: Ukraine’s Main DIrectorate of Intelligence
Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter in historic first (video)

Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reports achieving a historic milestone in drone warfare on 31 December 2024, as its maritime drone successfully destroyed a Russian helicopter during operations in the Black Sea.

This engagement marks the first-ever confirmed destruction of an aerial target by a maritime drone in military history.

According to HUR, its special operations unit “Group 13” employed a Magura V5 maritime drone equipped with R-73 SeeDragon short-range air-to-air missiles near Cape Tarkhankut in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The operation resulted in the destruction of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter, while a second similar aircraft sustained combat damage but managed to return to its base airfield.

A video published by HUR shows the helicopter attempting to attack the drones with its firearms before being struck by a missile launched from a Ukrainian naval drone, causing it to crash into the sea.

 

Maritime drones

Previously, Ukraine’s maritime drone fleet, in coordination with missile and aerial drone strikes, decimated a significant portion of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, forcing the remaining vessels to retreat to remote bases on the sea’s eastern coast.

Initially, the sea drones were defenseless against Russian helicopters and firearms, but Ukraine has been actively developing its naval drone capabilities, with previous evidence showing experimental platforms equipped with various weapons systems, including Soviet-era heat-seeking anti-air missiles, unguided rockets for coastal attacks, machine guns, and FPV drones.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!