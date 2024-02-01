Eng
Ukraine’s surface drones sink Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Ivanovets missile boat

Ukraine reports the successful sinking of the Ivanovets, a Russian missile corvette, in the Black Sea. It’s at least 17th Russian ship destroyed/damaged during the all-out war.
01/02/2024
01/02/2024
2 minute read
Russian Navy’s Ivanovets missile boat being sun on Jan. 31 – Feb. 1 2024 in the Black Sea. Screenshots: Ukrainian Defense Intelligence footage
Ukrainian forces sank another vessel of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using surface drones, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry.

Since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine managed to destroy or severely damage at least 16 Russian Navy ships prior to the sinking of the Ivanovets – today’s addition to the collection. The Russian Navy’s previous losses included the Moskva cruiser, which was the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, the Novecherkassk large landing ship, the Rostov-on-Don submarine, and multiple other vessels.

“Overnight from 31 January to 1 February 2024, soldiers of the HUR’s Group 13 special unit destroyed the Ivanovets missile boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” HUR reported.

The Ivanovets was a Russian missile corvette of the Soviet Project 1241 Molniya (NATO designation: Tarantul-class). Russia reportedly operates 20 ships of this class, four of which are part of the Black Sea Fleet.

According to the Directorate, the Russian naval vessel was patrolling the Black Sea near Lake Donuzlav off the western coast of the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Due to a series of direct hits to the hull, the Russian ship sustained damage incompatible with further movement, the Ivanovets heeled to the stern and sank. The cost of the ship lost by the aggressor state is approximately $60-70 million,” HUR noted.

In its report, the intelligence agency did not mention the weapon used in the attack, but the footage it shared shows the first-person view of a surface uncrewed vessel attack on the Russian ship.

HUR says its preliminary reports showed that the search and rescue operation of the Russian forces at Donuzlav was unsuccessful.

“The operation was made possible with the support of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine and the United24 platform,” HUR wrote.

In December 2023, the UK Defense Secretary stated that 20% of Russia’s Black Sea fleet had been destroyed by Ukraine over four previous months.

What Russian Black Sea Fleet ships were destroyed by Ukraine

