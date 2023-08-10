Ukraine downs 7 of 10 drones from Russia’s night attack but oil depot in Rivne Oblast hit

On the night of 10 August, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with 10 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down seven drones, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Several drones attacked Rivne Oblast, destroying an oil depot in Dubno district, head of Rivne Oblast military administration Vitaliy Koval said.

“At night, Rivne Oblast suffered a massive drone attack. Unfortunately, the oil depot in Dubno district was destroyed. There were no casualties. 45 rescuers and 14 vehicles are working at the scene. A fire train is involved. Relevant investigative commissions led by the heads of regional law enforcement agencies are also working. Chemical and radiation levels are within normal limits. Civilians will not be evacuated,” Koval wrote on his Telegram channel.

