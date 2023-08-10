Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine downs 7 of 10 drones from Russia’s night attack but oil depot in Rivne Oblast hit

byIryna Voichuk
10/08/2023
1 minute read
rivne oblast oil depot
Screenshot from the video on Koval’s TG channel
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On the night of 10 August, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with 10 Shahed drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down seven drones, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Several drones attacked Rivne Oblast, destroying an oil depot in Dubno district, head of Rivne Oblast military administration Vitaliy Koval said.

At night, Rivne Oblast suffered a massive drone attack. Unfortunately, the oil depot in Dubno district was destroyed. There were no casualties. 45 rescuers and 14 vehicles are working at the scene. A fire train is involved. Relevant investigative commissions led by the heads of regional law enforcement agencies are also working. Chemical and radiation levels are within normal limits. Civilians will not be evacuated,” Koval wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 200 missiles and drones against Ukraine within one week

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts