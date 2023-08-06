Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 200 missiles and drones against Ukraine within one week

bySerge Havrylets
06/08/2023
1 minute read
ukraine downs sven drones including six shaheds russia evening attack
Ukraine downs seven drones, including six Shaheds in Russia’s evening attack, an illustrative image/ Source: glavcom.ua
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Over the past week, Russia launched 243 missiles and drones against Ukraine, according to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This week alone, Russian terrorists have already used 65 missiles of various types and 178 kamikaze drones against us, including 87 Shaheds. We managed to shoot down a significant part of them,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address to Ukrainian citizens on 6 August.

Zelensky said that it is in the Ukrainian sky that Ukraine and its partners can prove that terror is losing. Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s allies to supply air defense systems and missiles to them to protect the Ukrainian people.

“We need full protection from terror here, so that later we do not have to think about how to protect other nations from it. Ukraine can win this battle, and our air shield will subsequently guarantee the security of Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

In the last 24 hours, Ukraine has shot down 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, 17 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 22 Shahed drones, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts