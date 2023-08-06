Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 200 missiles and drones against Ukraine within one week

Over the past week, Russia launched 243 missiles and drones against Ukraine, according to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This week alone, Russian terrorists have already used 65 missiles of various types and 178 kamikaze drones against us, including 87 Shaheds. We managed to shoot down a significant part of them,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address to Ukrainian citizens on 6 August.

Zelensky said that it is in the Ukrainian sky that Ukraine and its partners can prove that terror is losing. Zelenskyy urged Ukraine’s allies to supply air defense systems and missiles to them to protect the Ukrainian people.

“We need full protection from terror here, so that later we do not have to think about how to protect other nations from it. Ukraine can win this battle, and our air shield will subsequently guarantee the security of Europe,” Zelenskyy said.

In the last 24 hours, Ukraine has shot down 13 Kalibr cruise missiles, 17 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 22 Shahed drones, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

