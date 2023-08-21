Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Drone crashes onto Russian airfield, jet reportedly damaged

byOrysia Hrudka
21/08/2023
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On the morning of August 21, a drone kamikaze crashed onto the grounds of Shaykovka Airfield, situated in the Kirovsky District of Russia’s Kaluga Region. Initial reports suggest that the impact caused damage to an aircraft stationed at the airfield.

According to available information, an unidentified drone fell onto the premises of an airfield in the Kaluga Region’s Kirovsky District. While the exact airfield name is undisclosed, only “Shaykovka” is situated in that area.

“Baza” Telegram channel reports that as a result of the drone’s impact, an aircraft located at the airfield sustained damage and is currently deemed “non-operational.”

Governor of the region Vladislav Shapsha asserts that an attack involving an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) took place in the Kirovsky District. He further claims that there were no reported casualties or other significant infrastructure disruptions resulting from the incident.

In June 2022, Russian Tu-22M3 bombers departing from Shaykovka Airfield launched missile strikes at the “Amstor” shopping center located in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. This tragic event resulted in the loss of dozens of lives.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts