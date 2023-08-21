Drone crashes onto Russian airfield, jet reportedly damaged

On the morning of August 21, a drone kamikaze crashed onto the grounds of Shaykovka Airfield, situated in the Kirovsky District of Russia’s Kaluga Region. Initial reports suggest that the impact caused damage to an aircraft stationed at the airfield.

According to available information, an unidentified drone fell onto the premises of an airfield in the Kaluga Region’s Kirovsky District. While the exact airfield name is undisclosed, only “Shaykovka” is situated in that area.

“Baza” Telegram channel reports that as a result of the drone’s impact, an aircraft located at the airfield sustained damage and is currently deemed “non-operational.”

Governor of the region Vladislav Shapsha asserts that an attack involving an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) took place in the Kirovsky District. He further claims that there were no reported casualties or other significant infrastructure disruptions resulting from the incident.

In June 2022, Russian Tu-22M3 bombers departing from Shaykovka Airfield launched missile strikes at the “Amstor” shopping center located in Kremenchuk, Ukraine. This tragic event resulted in the loss of dozens of lives.