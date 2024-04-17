Dzhankoi airfield in occupied Crimea targeted in strikes

A series of explosions occurred during the night of 17 April in the area of the military airfield in the city of Dzhankoi in the north of Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russian Telegram channel Astra and local citizens reported that a fire broke out at the facility in Dzhankoi.

There are no details yet on whether any equipment was destroyed.

Dzhankoi is a military airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea, where the 39th Helicopter Regiment of the 27th Combined Aviation Division of the Russian Forces is deployed, along with three aviation squadrons.

Ukraine has not confirmed the responsibility for the explosions in Crimea. However, in recent months, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military bases, which Russia used to attack Ukraine.

Kremlin-appointed authorities in occupied Crimea reported later about the closure of a highway linking Dzhankoi with the village of Pobiedne. A military airfield is reportedly located in that area.

