Umerov: 244/344 weapon systems approved by Ukraine Defense Ministry in six months are Ukrainian-made

In an op-ed for Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Umerov outlined the ongoing reforms and reported that over six months, his ministry had approved 344 new weapon systems and military equipment for use by the Armed Forces. Notably, 244 of these 344 systems, equating to over 70%, were produced domestically within Ukraine.

Last September, following Oleksii Reznikov’s resignation amid a series of army procurement scandals reported in the media, Rustem Umerov, the former chief of the State Property Fund, took over as Ukraine’s Defense Minister. After six months in office, Umerov highlights the initial accomplishments of his team in an op-ed.

In the op-ed, Umerov detailed the ministry’s efforts to streamline the approval process for new equipment, reducing the time required for operational clearance from months to just 20 days. This expedited timeline has enabled the Ukrainian military to more rapidly field essential capabilities to troops on the frontlines.

Rustem Umerov emphasized that 47 of the newly approved systems were unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and 31 were electronic warfare (EW) platforms. He stressed the importance of these emerging technologies in the current conflict, noting that “modern war cannot be imagined without drones and electronic warfare.”

The Defense Minister also highlighted the ministry’s work to build international defense coalitions through the Ramstein Contact Group format. Eight separate capability-focused coalitions have been established with partner countries, allowing Ukraine to secure commitments for increased supplies of critical weaponry such as artillery munitions, air defense missiles, and unmanned aerial systems.

To further bolster Ukraine’s innovative defense capabilities, the Defense Ministry has united over 500 Ukrainian developers into an “innovators’ community.” This initiative aims to accelerate the fielding of novel defense solutions for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Transparent procurment

Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov claims that the Ministry of Defense has completely revamped its procurement architecture over the last 200 days, shifting to a two-tier system aligned with NATO principles. He states that this reform has significantly minimized corruption risks that had accumulated over decades due to a previously concentrated procurement process. Umerov also highlights the establishment of specialized procurement agencies like the “State Operator of the Rear” (DOT) and the “Defense Procurement Agency” (AOZ), which handle logistics and armaments respectively, enhancing transparency and efficiency. The minister claims the success of these changes, noting substantial savings in procurement costs, directly benefiting Ukraine’s defense capabilities on the battlefield. Human-centric focus in defense In his op-ed, Umerov claims that the core of all defense initiatives is to empower and uphold the dignity of Ukrainian soldiers, focusing on meeting their needs and resolving their issues. He highlights the establishment of the Department of Health Protection within the Ministry, which now fully integrates NATO principles in military medicine to significantly improve the protection of soldiers’ lives and health, he says. The minister notes the passage of Bill 10313, which facilitates enhanced medical treatment access for wounded soldiers, including long-term care options abroad and assured compensation during recovery. Additionally, Umerov mentions Order 81, designed to reduce the administrative burden on combat medics by simplifying the replacement of lost medical kits, thereby directly saving lives and maintaining health on the front lines. Read also: Ukraine seeks to recruit expatriate men for military duty in 2024

