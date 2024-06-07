Switzerland to give Ukraine almost 65 million USD for digitalisation and e-governance

The Swiss Federal Council decided at a meeting on 7 June to allocate 58.7 million Swiss francs (65.44 million USD) to Ukraine to support Ukraine in the field of digitalization and e-governance over four years.

As reported by the Swiss Federal Council on its website.

Ukraine will receive funds under the e-Governance for Government Accountability and Public Engagement Project (EGAP), which promotes the digital transformation of the Ukrainian government and has been supported by Switzerland since 2015.

“The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation will provide CHF 58.7 million over the 2024-2028 period,” the statement said.

The funding will be directed in particular to projects in regions of Ukraine that have been directly affected by the war and are important for the future reconstruction of the country. Key areas include health care, education and humanitarian demining.

The Swiss Federal Council notes that the goal of this financial contribution is to promote ”democratic reforms in Ukraine through digitalisation and at the same time increasing the transparency of state-provided services. Both areas are of crucial importance for Ukraine to rebuild.”

Switzerland plans to formally announce the assistance at the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held June 11-12 in Berlin.

