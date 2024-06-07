Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Switzerland to give Ukraine almost 65 million USD for digitalisation and e-governance

With the allocated money, Switzerland’s goal is to promote democratic reforms in Ukraine through digitalisation and at the same time increase the transparency of state-provided services.
byBenjamin Looijen
07/06/2024
1 minute read
Swiss flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Swiss flag, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Switzerland to give Ukraine almost 65 million USD for digitalisation and e-governance

The Swiss Federal Council decided at a meeting on 7 June to allocate 58.7 million Swiss francs (65.44 million USD) to Ukraine to support Ukraine in the field of digitalization and e-governance over four years.

As reported by the Swiss Federal Council on its website.

Ukraine will receive funds under the e-Governance for Government Accountability and Public Engagement Project (EGAP), which promotes the digital transformation of the Ukrainian government and has been supported by Switzerland since 2015.

“The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation will provide CHF 58.7 million over the 2024-2028 period,” the statement said.

The funding will be directed in particular to projects in regions of Ukraine that have been directly affected by the war and are important for the future reconstruction of the country. Key areas include health care, education and humanitarian demining.

The Swiss Federal Council notes that the goal of this financial contribution is to promote ”democratic reforms in Ukraine through digitalisation and at the same time increasing the transparency of state-provided services. Both areas are of crucial importance for Ukraine to rebuild.”

Switzerland plans to formally announce the assistance at the next Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held June 11-12 in Berlin.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts