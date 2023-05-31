“Supernatural” Star Misha Collins, Zelenskyy discuss mine clearance in Ukraine ~~

On 31 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US actor Misha Collins, best known for starring as the angel Castiel on “Supernatural” and photographer Giles Duley to discuss mine clearance in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader thanked Misha Collins for becoming an ambassador of the official UNITED24 fundraising platform in the area of humanitarian demining. He also emphasized that Ukraine needed equipment to clear explosives from more than 200 thousand square kilometers of its territory.

“I feel that my role as an Ambassador is to spread the word and tell the story of what is happening in Ukraine to my audience around the world and to draw attention so that the world’s support for Ukraine continues,” the actor said during the meeting.