Norway to allocate $ 938 million for training of Ukrainian brigade

Norway will provide 10 billion Norwegian kroner ($938 million) to train and equip a Ukrainian brigade, Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik announced during the Ukraine Defense Coordination Group meeting in Brussels on 11 April.

Countries allied with Ukraine are preparing brigades through training programs and equipment provisioning. The US and European nations have trained over 67,000 Ukrainian troops, including specialized combined arms operations. France and other allies are equipping brigades with armored vehicles, artillery, and tanks to bolster Ukraine’s counteroffensive capabilities

“Norway stands united with Europe for stronger support for Ukraine, both politically, economically and militarily,” Sandvik said. “Building up larger land forces is important for Ukraine, and we have now set aside ten billion Norwegian kroner for this purpose in 2025.”

The Nordic-Baltic initiative will deliver equipment and training based on specific Ukrainian needs. Norway will work alongside Baltic countries to prepare one brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. A brigade typically consists of 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers and forms a complete land military combat unit capable of independent operations.

Sandvik said that the project will focus on reinforcing existing units rather than creating entirely new formations.

“The initiative will not be about equipping and training a complete new brigade. What Ukraine needs are ‘building blocks’ in the form of smaller units that can form part of and reinforce existing brigades,” he explained.

According to Forsvaret, Norway will contribute additional funds to a British-led support package for radar systems and drones. The Norwegian government has proposed increasing military support to Ukraine in 2025 by an extra 50 billion Norwegian kroner ($5 bn), bringing the total Nansen program support to 85 billion kroner ($8 bn) this year.

The support will go for Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

“We will continue to direct support towards, among other things, maritime security and air defence, as well as drones and autonomous systems,” Sandvik said.

During the Brussels meeting, Norway’s Defense Minister signed agreements to join both the drone coalition and electronic warfare coalition.

The 27th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) took place in Brussels on 11 April, led by Germany and the United Kingdom. European partners announced over €21 billion ($239 mn) in security assistance for Ukraine.

