Norway to send eight MLRS launchers and three artillery radars to Ukraine

File photo of MLRS at Setermoen firing range. Photo: Torgeir Haugaard / Norwegian Armed Forces

Norway is donating three artillery locating radars and eight MLRS long-range rocket artillery systems. The donations are made in close cooperation with the UK. This is according to a statement published on the Norwegian Government’s website.

“We must continue our support to Ukraine so that they can continue their fight for freedom and independence. More weapons are needed, and these are highly sought-after capabilities for Ukraine,” Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram commented on the donation of the MlRS systems, according to the statement, “This is a weapon that has had a major impact in the conflict, allowing Ukraine to cut off Russian supply lines and also to knock out a number of key targets behind the front lines,” he added.

Norway has also decided to donate three Arthur radars from the Norwegian Armed Forces’ stockpile to Ukraine. These radars will be used to locate enemy artillery.

The Norwegian Armed Forces are in the process of replacing their Arthur artillery locating radars with new ones.

Tags: Arthur artillery radar, M270 MLRS, Norway