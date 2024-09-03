Eng
Norway allocates over $53 mn for drones and air defense equipment for Ukraine

Norway’s latest $53 million defense package for Ukraine focuses on critical areas of drone technology and air defense systems, reflecting Ukraine’s urgent needs due to Russian intensified recent attacks.
byMaria Tril
03/09/2024
2 minute read
Flags of Norway and Ukraine. Illustrative image: dia.dp.gov.ua
The Norwegian government will contribute an additional 570 million Norwegian kroner (approximately $53.4 million) to the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to purchase drones and air defense systems.

According to European Pravda, Norway’s contribution, made in collaboration with the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Lithuania, aims to protect Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Air defense aid is crucial for Ukraine due to Russia’s intensified attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure. Since October 2022, Russia has significantly escalated its missile and drone strikes targeting Ukraine’s energy facilities, residential areas, and other critical infrastructure. These attacks led to widespread power outages, disrupted water supplies, and caused numerous civilian casualties. The largest Russian attack against Ukraine’s 15 oblasts was on 26 August, when Russia launched over 200 drones and missiles, according to Zelenskyy.

Ukraine urgently needs more military equipment to defend itself against Russian aggression. Together with other countries, Norway will do everything possible to contribute,” Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said.

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU), led by the UK Ministry of Defense, is a supplementary financing mechanism for supporting Ukraine. Its members include Australia, Denmark, Iceland, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, and Sweden.

This is not Norway’s first contribution to Ukraine’s defense efforts. Previously, the country has funded the purchase of air defense systems, demining equipment, artillery ammunition, vehicles, engineering machines, cranes, spare parts, and equipment for servicing Ukrainian platforms and small boats.

IFU countries signed in July an agreement to procure artillery ammunition for Ukraine worth 300 million pounds sterling ($393 mn)

Norwegian arms company Nammo will transfer a license to Ukraine for the production of 155-millimeter artillery shells.

Read also:

