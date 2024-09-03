ISW: Russian troops regain lost ground east of Korenevo as Ukrainian attacks continued in the Kursk Oblast

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 2 September that Russian forces have recently regained previously lost positions east of Korenevo amid ongoing Ukrainian attacks in Kursk Oblast.

The battle for Korenevo has been lasting since late August. According to military analyst Yan Matveyev, the most intense clashes occurred in the Korenevo area – from the village to Olgovka and Kremiane.

According to the ISW, geolocated footage published on 2 September indicates that Russian forces have recently regained previously lost positions near Olgovka (east of Korenevo). ISW assesses that Ukrainian forces have likely withdrawn from this settlement.

A Russian military blogger claimed that Ukrainian forces made minor advances near Pogrebki and Malaya Loknya, northwest of Sudzha. The blogger suggested that Russian troops had previously abandoned positions within these settlements to avoid encirclement.

Russian sources reported that on 1 and 2 September, Ukrainian forces conducted assault operations in various locations around Korenevo, Sudzha, and other nearby areas. These operations reportedly took place southwest, east, and near Korenevo, as well as northwest, north, northeast, and southeast of Sudzha.

The ISW report also mentioned claims by a Russian blogger that Ukrainian forces continue to strike Russian pontoon bridges across the Seym River in Glushkovsky raion, west of the current Ukrainian frontline in Kursk Oblast.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) also introduced a new section in its reports on the Russian invasion of Ukraine titled “Ukrainian Operations in the Russian Federation,” according to the think tank’s latest update.

The new section will track Ukrainian ground attacks, offensive operations, and long-range strikes on Russian territory, the institute reported.

The new section will provide tactical updates on Ukrainian offensive operations in Kursk Oblast unless significant changes occur on the ground. It will also track Ukrainian long-range strikes on targets within the Russian Federation. However, ISW emphasized that it “will not speculate about Ukrainian goals and capabilities in this section.”

