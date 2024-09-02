ISW: Ukrainian forces conduct assaults in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Russians report counterattacks

According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian forces conducted multiple assaults in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 1 September. However, there were no confirmed Ukrainian advances during these operations, only a Russian report on a marginal advance near Pogrebki village.

Ukraine started its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in early August, capturing a significant territory in its early phase. Currently, the advancement largely halted, with Ukraine consolidating the gains. Among the claimed goals of the incursion was creating a buffer zone near the border to protect communities in Sumy Oblast from Russia’s cross-border shelling. Additionally, Ukraine aimed to divert Russian troops from the frontlines, partially succeeding as some Russian units were observed relocating from Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and, to a lesser extent, Donetsk Oblast.

ISW says Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted assaults near various locations, including Korenevo; east of Korenevo near Matveyevka; northeast of Korenevo near Aleksandrovka; northwest of Sudzha near Malaya Loknya and Pogrebki; north of Sudzha near Kamyshevka; and northeast of Sudzha near Nizhnyaya Parovaya, Bakhtinka, and Nechayev. A Russian milblogger stated that Ukrainian forces made a marginal advance west of Pogrebki, with geolocated footage published on 1 September indicating recent Ukrainian activity within Pogrebki.

Another Russian milblogger reported that Russian forces failed to establish a foothold in Borki, southeast of Sudzha, and continued to attack Ukrainian positions within the settlement. Additionally, a Russian source claimed that Russian forces pushed Ukrainian forces back from Korenevo, cleared Komarovka (southwest of Korenevo), and launched a counterattack near Kauchuk (northeast of Korenevo).

Elements of the Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz’s “Varvar” detachment were reportedly operating near Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, north of Sudzha. Other Russian military units, including the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade (Black Sea Fleet, Southern Military District), the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade (Pacific Fleet, Eastern Military District), the 56th Airborne Regiment (7th VDV Division), and the Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz’s “Aida” group, are also reported to be active in Kursk Oblast.

