Frozen front: Why Norway sees Ukraine as its Arctic security shield

Why would Norway – a wealthy, stable Nordic nation – commit an extraordinary $7.83 billion to Ukraine’s defense? The answer emerges from the icy depths of the Barents Sea, where Russian nuclear submarines now patrol with tactical weapons aboard for the first time in three decades.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov took part in the Nordic-Baltic 8 (NB8) meeting on March 9. The group includes the Scandinavian and Baltic states: Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia. The countries announced new support packages for Ukraine, including Norway’s more than doubling its financial commitments to Ukraine in 2025.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said the assistance would be increased to 85 billion Norwegian kroner ($7.83 billion) compared to the 35 billion kroner plan agreed in November. The Norwegian prime minister also noted that Norway was facing its most serious security situation in 80 years. The opposition Conservative Party of Norway supported the increase and said that further increases could be considered later this year.

The funds will be used to strengthen maritime and air defense capabilities, as well as to train military personnel within the Nordic-Baltic Brigade. Additionally, investments in the Ukrainian defense industry are planned.

Look at a map, and Norway’s extreme generosity seems puzzling. With no shared border with Russia except at the remote Arctic tip, Norway appears safely distant from the immediate threat. So why commit billions to Ukraine’s fight?

One of the key threats comes from the Kola Peninsula, one of the most heavily militarized zones in Russia. Just a four-hour missile flight from Oslo, the region hosts Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons, which could potentially be used in a conflict with NATO.

Map of selected Russian military bases in the Arctic by Encyclopedia Britannica, with edits by Euromaidan Press

Russia has military bases and airfields in the area capable of launching airstrikes on NATO’s northern regions, including Norway. For Norway, the threat from the Kola Peninsula is not hypothetical—it is a very real concern. In the event of a conflict, Russia could use the region to strike Europe and block maritime traffic in the North Atlantic.

The geography of the Kola Peninsula, with its harsh climate, marshlands, mountainous terrain, and limited infrastructure, makes it difficult to traverse. However, these very challenges only enhance the region’s military significance to Russia and the threat it poses to Norway.

Despite its inaccessibility, the Kola Peninsula’s strategic location is crucial—it provides Russia with direct access to the Atlantic Ocean through the Barents Sea. It is the only region where the Russian Northern Fleet can operate freely in international waters, as Russia’s Baltic, Black Sea, and Pacific fleets are constrained by straits controlled by NATO and its allies.

Nuclear submarines and tactical weapons: Russia’s Arctic arsenal expanding

A key danger for Norway lies in the presence of tactical nuclear weapons on the Kola Peninsula. In February 2022, Putin placed Russia’s strategic nuclear forces in the region on “special combat duty,” heightening concerns about the potential use of these weapons in the event of a conflict.

In addition, Russia’s Northern Fleet is based in the ports of Severomorsk and Gremikha, which are home to essential military assets.

Severomorsk, the headquarters of Russia’s Northern Fleet, is tasked with maintaining its strategic nuclear forces in a constant state of readiness for nuclear deterrence. In 2017, the fleet’s primary focus shifted to safeguarding Russia’s interests in the Arctic.

The fleet is composed of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, torpedo submarines, missile-carrying and anti-submarine aircraft, and aircraft carriers. One notable asset is the heavy aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, which is the only one of its kind in the Russian Navy and operates alongside nuclear-powered cruisers.

Russian aircraft carrier “Admiral Kuznetsov.” Photo: mil.ru

In February 2023, Norwegian intelligence reported that, for the first time in 30 years, ships and submarines from the Northern Fleet began deploying with tactical nuclear weapons on board. This marks a significant escalation from the Cold War era, when there were no confirmed reports of such deployments.

Among the fleet’s vessels is the strategic nuclear-powered submarine Delta-IV class, which can carry up to 16 ballistic missiles, each potentially carrying several nuclear warheads. The Gadzhiyevo naval base, located about 100 kilometers east of the Norwegian border, is home to several Delta-IV class submarines, some of which are over 40 years old.

Nuclear submarines at Gadzhiyevo military base. Phtoo: Wikimapia

These submarines, developed in the 1970s, are designed for retaliatory nuclear strikes in the event of an all-out nuclear war, ensuring that Russia retains the capability to strike back even after the first wave of attacks on land and other targets.

Nuclear-powered strategic missile submarines of Project 667BDRM form the backbone of Russia’s maritime component of its strategic nuclear triad, gradually being replaced by the Project 955 Borey submarines.

In Gadzhiyevo, two newer Borey class submarines, Yury Dolgorukiy and Prince Vladimir, are also based. These are fourth-generation nuclear-powered strategic submarines, each carrying 16 modern Bulava missiles. During their duty, they patrol the eastern part of the Barents Sea and the waters beneath the Arctic ice.

Yury Dologorukiy submarine in 2015. Photo: mil.ru

As of October 2024, 8 ships have been built (7 in service), 1 is under repair, 2 are under construction, and 2 are planned for laying down.

To protect these nuclear submarines, Russia has deployed advanced air defense and coastal defense systems in the region, further cementing the Kola Peninsula’s military importance.

The Arctic shipping routes: Economic lifelines under Russian threat

Another key reason Norway is focused on deterring Russian aggression is its desire to protect Arctic shipping routes and control the Northern Sea Route.

Russia views the Arctic as a critical sphere of influence and has heavily militarized the region. The Kola Peninsula is the closest base to the Arctic coastline and can be used to oversee operations along the Northern Sea Route. Russian forces stationed in this region regularly conduct drills to prepare for combat in the harsh Arctic winter. The Northern Fleet’s exercises include potential attacks on Northern Europe, creating a critical concern for Norway.

Map showing the Northern Sea Route, the Northwest Passage, and the Transpolar Sea Route. Map: The Arctic Institute

Although the harsh conditions of the region make it difficult to operate, Russia’s military infrastructure in the area allows it to rapidly deploy forces, which could threaten Norway and the North Atlantic in the event of a conflict. Norway is a key NATO stronghold in this region which makes it a likely first target in any escalation.

Thus, while the terrain of the Kola Peninsula is complex, Russia has adapted to these conditions and uses the region as a powerful military base. This is why Norway considers Russia’s presence in the area to be a direct threat.

The Svalbard dispute: a territorial flashpoint 600 km from Russian military bases

The Arctic has increasingly become a new front in the geopolitical rivalry between world powers, and Russia’s military presence there continues to grow. As a key NATO member in the Arctic, Norway understands that any concessions made to Russia elsewhere, including in Ukraine, could lead to increased pressure in the northern latitudes.

Moreover, Norway and Russia have a real territorial dispute over the Svalbard, which adds another layer of complexity to their relationship. The archipelago, governed by the 1920 Spitsbergen Treaty, grants Norway sovereignty while allowing other nations economic access. Despite its historically peaceful status, Svalbard’s position along critical sea lanes and its untapped oil and gas resources make it a potential flashpoint.

Russia’s expanding Arctic capabilities directly threaten this delicate arrangement. Most concerning is the “Arctic Trident” base (Nagurskoye) on Franz Josef Land, just 600km from Svalbard. Since 2018, Russia’s 71st Tactical Arctic Group has operated there with sophisticated military systems including:

Bastion anti-ship missile systems

Pantsir-S1 air defense networks

Radar installations

Aviation command facilities

This military buildup provides Russia comprehensive protection of its Arctic assets while simultaneously limiting NATO’s operational freedom in the region. The proximity to Svalbard creates a direct pressure point on Norwegian sovereignty, complicating Oslo’s control over its northern territories and creating a potential conflict hotspot near its maritime borders.

Beyond conventional warfare: Russia’s hybrid pressure on Norway

In addition to the direct military threat, Norway has already faced Russian hybrid methods of pressure. Cyberattacks on government agencies and energy infrastructure, border provocations including artificial migration crises (such as in 2015), and disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining trust in NATO – these are all tools that Russia continues to use against Oslo. By supporting Ukraine, Norway demonstrates its resolve to resist Russian aggression and protect its national security.

Norwayʼs desire to contain Russia is not merely an act of solidarity with Ukraine, but a strategic necessity. The threat from the Kola Peninsula, the growing Russian military presence in the Arctic, the risk of hybrid attacks, and the importance of securing NATO communications make supporting Ukraine a crucial part of Norway’s defense strategy. If Russia is not contained in Ukraine, it may feel emboldened and escalate pressure on NATO’s northern borders, threatening not only Norway but the entire transatlantic security system.

Ukraine’s hidden role in NATO’s Arctic security

Russia’s war against Ukraine has forced many NATO countries to reassess their relations with Russia and the threat posed by Moscow. It has become clear that the Cold War did not end, but was merely put on pause.

By containing Russia, Ukraine contributes to the deterrence of Russian aggression on other NATO frontlines, as it provides alliance members the opportunity to develop and implement effective defense strategies against Russia. This support strengthens NATO’s overall security framework, enabling its members, including Norway, to address emerging threats with greater preparedness and coordination.

The shipping lanes carrying global trade, the undersea cables powering international communications, the energy resources supplying European homes – all pass through Arctic waters that Russia seeks to dominate from its northern bases. As Ukraine engages Russian forces in the south, Norway gains crucial time to strengthen its Arctic defenses against a threat that has silently grown for years but now demands urgent attention.

Ukraine’s resistance thus serves as Norway’s first line of defense, though the two nations share no border. This strategic reality explains Norway’s extraordinary financial commitment to a seemingly distant war – one that protects not just Ukraine’s sovereignty, but the security of NATO’s vulnerable northern flank.

Alina Hrytsenko Alina Hrytsenko, an international relations specialist and co-founder of analytical network Research Solutions