The Latest

Ukraine must implement a list of reforms to receive aid package from US

Focused on transparency, the White House delineates reforms targeting Ukraine’s judiciary and anti-corruption bodies, steering it towards a closer embrace with Europe.
byMaria Tril
26/09/2023
2 minute read
American and Ukrainian flags. Photo: open sources
The US provided Ukraine with a “list of priority reforms” for “integration into Europe” and receiving assistance, the US Embassy confirmed on 26 September.

These efforts aim to prioritize and consolidate steps on reforms with Ukraine and key stakeholders.

“The United States provided a proposed list of priority reforms for discussion and feedback at the Multi-Donor Coordination PlatfoUS for Ukraine in Brussels,” said the Embassy’s statement.

According to Ukrainian Pravda, the document sets deadlines for the Ukrainian authorities to implement the changes: 0-3 months, 3-6 months, one year, 18 months.

These changes relate to the functioning of the Supervisory Boards of state-owned enterprises, anti-corruption bodies (SAPO, NABU, NAPC), the High Council of Justice, and the judiciary in general. The operations of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and all law enforcement agencies have also been prioritized for amendments within the year.

During a meeting at the White House with President Zelenskyy, President Biden said that the US is committed to assisting Ukraine in its recovery and future rebuilding efforts. Biden emphasized support for reforms aimed at combating corruption, fostering a conducive environment for business growth, and attracting investments from American and European companies.

Earlier, Ukrainian Pravda reported that White House Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economic Affairs Mike Pyle sent a letter to the Donor Coordination Platform with a list of reforms that Ukraine must implement so the US could continue assisting Ukraine. They also sent this letter to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, and the Office of Ukraine’s President.

