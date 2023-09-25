Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UN reveals shocking evidence of Russian torture and killing of Ukrainians

Russian invasion of Ukraine is marked by widespread and systematic torture of Ukrainians, a UN-mandated commission reported.
bySerge Havrylets
25/09/2023
1 minute read
Mose
Erik Møse, Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine. Credit: Erik Møse via Twitter.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Russian invaders tortured some Ukrainians to death, members of a UN-mandated investigative body said on Monday, in their latest findings from the field in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Erik Møse, Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that his team had collected further evidence indicating that “the use of torture by Russian armed forces in areas under their control has been widespread and systematic.”

According to Erik Møse, Russian occupiers tortured Ukrainians “so brutally that some of their victims died, and forced families to listen as they raped women next door.”

“Russian soldiers raped and committed sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83 years in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast,” Erik Møse said. “Frequently, family were kept next door and forced to hear the violations,” he added.

Russia denies committing war crimes and targeting civilians during its illegal invasion of Ukraine. Erik Møse said the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine tried to contact Russian authorities with no success. Russia was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations at the UN Human Rights Council’s hearing, but Russian representatives ignored the invitation.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts