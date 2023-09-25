UN reveals shocking evidence of Russian torture and killing of Ukrainians

Russian invaders tortured some Ukrainians to death, members of a UN-mandated investigative body said on Monday, in their latest findings from the field in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Erik Møse, Chair of the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that his team had collected further evidence indicating that “the use of torture by Russian armed forces in areas under their control has been widespread and systematic.”

According to Erik Møse, Russian occupiers tortured Ukrainians “so brutally that some of their victims died, and forced families to listen as they raped women next door.”

“Russian soldiers raped and committed sexual violence against women of ages ranging from 19 to 83 years in occupied parts of Kherson Oblast,” Erik Møse said. “Frequently, family were kept next door and forced to hear the violations,” he added.

Russia denies committing war crimes and targeting civilians during its illegal invasion of Ukraine. Erik Møse said the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine tried to contact Russian authorities with no success. Russia was given an opportunity to respond to the allegations at the UN Human Rights Council’s hearing, but Russian representatives ignored the invitation.

