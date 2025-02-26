Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Dozens of delegates leave UN hall during Russia’s speech

European diplomats demonstrated their continued support for Ukraine by exiting the UN Human Rights Council chamber during Russia’s address on Wednesday.
byMaria Tril
26/02/2025
2 minute read
Delegates leave the hall.
Delegates leave the hall Russia’s address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 26 February. Credit: TIL BUERGY/EPA
Dozens of delegates leave UN hall during Russia’s speech

Diplomats from multiple nations walked out of Russia’s address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 26 February, according to Reuters. The coordinated action showed support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

British, French, and German ambassadors were among those who left the council chamber as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin began speaking.

“Our support for Ukraine is ironclad. We want to see a just and enduring peace in line with the UN charter,” Simon Manley, Britain’s Ambassador to the UN and World Trade Organization, said.

The diplomats gathered outside the meeting room to mark the invasion’s anniversary.

“If we let slide what happened with Ukraine without reacting…we would open the door to a disintegration of fundamental principles on which the UN was founded,” France’s Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont emphasized the importance of their action.

The United States did not participate in the walkout. The American seat remained empty following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council.

In his speech, Vershinin accused Ukraine of “flagrant violation of fundamental human rights” and Russophobia. “Securing human rights and freedoms is incompatible with double standards,” he added.

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mariana Betsa, responded by condemning Russia for defying international law. “The aggressor should be punished, aggression should not be rewarded,” she told the council.

Betsa later spoke to Reuters about Ukraine’s position on negotiations. She rejected bilateral talks with Russia and insisted on broader participation. “The EU should be present and the US Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” she said. Betsa also emphasized Ukraine’s need for clear security guarantees.

The walkout follows the adoption of a US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on 24 February. Reuters notes the resolution takes a neutral stance on the war, reflecting Trump’s shift toward a more conciliatory approach to Russia.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!