Dozens of delegates leave UN hall during Russia’s speech

Diplomats from multiple nations walked out of Russia’s address to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 26 February, according to Reuters. The coordinated action showed support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

British, French, and German ambassadors were among those who left the council chamber as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin began speaking.

“Our support for Ukraine is ironclad. We want to see a just and enduring peace in line with the UN charter,” Simon Manley, Britain’s Ambassador to the UN and World Trade Organization, said.

The diplomats gathered outside the meeting room to mark the invasion’s anniversary.

“If we let slide what happened with Ukraine without reacting…we would open the door to a disintegration of fundamental principles on which the UN was founded,” France’s Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont emphasized the importance of their action.

The United States did not participate in the walkout. The American seat remained empty following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Human Rights Council.

In his speech, Vershinin accused Ukraine of “flagrant violation of fundamental human rights” and Russophobia. “Securing human rights and freedoms is incompatible with double standards,” he added.

Ukraine’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mariana Betsa, responded by condemning Russia for defying international law. “The aggressor should be punished, aggression should not be rewarded,” she told the council.

Betsa later spoke to Reuters about Ukraine’s position on negotiations. She rejected bilateral talks with Russia and insisted on broader participation. “The EU should be present and the US Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” she said. Betsa also emphasized Ukraine’s need for clear security guarantees.

The walkout follows the adoption of a US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on 24 February. Reuters notes the resolution takes a neutral stance on the war, reflecting Trump’s shift toward a more conciliatory approach to Russia.

