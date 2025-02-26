Trump says Zelenskyy will come to US on 28 February to sign subsoil deal

US President Donald Trump announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will arrive in Washington on 28 February to sign an agreement on mineral resources development in Ukraine.

Trump made the statement at the beginning of a meeting with administration ministers on 26 February.

“Everything is going very well with Russia and Ukraine,” Trump said, referring to efforts to “end the war.”

“President Zelenskyy is supposed to come on Friday, that’s now confirmed. And we’re going to be signing a deal, it’s going to be a big deal,” the American president added.

Trump again criticized Europe, claiming it spent $100 billion on aid to Ukraine, while the United States allegedly spent $350 billion. Such numbers does not correspond to reality. Abc News reported, citing Government resources, that the US allocated approximately $174 billion to $182 billion in aid to Ukraine since the start of the war in 2022. While the Kiel Institute estimated that the US allocated about $119 billion in direct aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy previously reported that his visit to the United States might take place on 28 February. He said he aims to discuss a framework agreement on mineral resources and security guarantees from the United States with Donald Trump in Washington.

