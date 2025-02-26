Support us on Patreon
Change of heart: Trump calls Ukraine “very brave”

He also praised himself for supplying Javelins
byLesia Dubenko
26/02/2025
1 minute read
Donald Trump’s press conference on 25 February/screenshot
POTUS Donald Trump has seen a shift in his Ukraine rhetoric.

Speaking with reporters, he answered the question of what Ukraine will get in return for the minerals deal, which is seen by some as contentious.

“$350 billion, lots of equipment, military equipment, the right to fight on, and originally the right to fight,” he said, even though Ukraine never received $350 billion in US aid, adding, “Look, I will say that they’re very brave and good soldiers, but without the United States and its money and its military equipment, this war would have been over in a very short period.”

He added that he was the one who gave Ukraine the Javelins, which is true.

“It wasn’t Biden, it wasn’t Obama, it was me,” he said.

Trump added that he doesn’t consider lifting sanctions on Russia for the time being and does not rule out further military aid to Ukraine, depending on how the negotiations proceed.

Just recently, Trump called Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a dictator.” Despite this characterization, he’s ready to sign a mineral deal with him on Friday.

