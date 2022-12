Russian Army destroys church in Kherson Oblast 

Attacks of Russian troops which target religious buildings in Ukraine violate international laws, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Christmas Day on 25 December.

“The only Kyselivka village (Kherson Oblast) church was fully destroyed by Russian shelling. The Hague Convention IV protects religious buildings during hostilities, but for Russian war criminals there is no God, nor any respect for religion,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

The only church in Kyselivka village (Kherson region) was fully destroyed by russian shelling. The Hague Convention IV protects religious buildings during hostilities, but for russian war criminals there is no God, nor any respect for religion#tribunal4russia

5/13 — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) December 25, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russia, Ukraine