The Main Intelligence Directorate reports that Russian forces stole over 140 artifacts during illegal archaeological excavations in Crimea, according to the War&Sanctions portal.

The directorate specifies three primary excavation sites: the Southern Suburbs of Tauric Chersonesus, the Kadykivske settlement (a Roman camp), and the Church of John the Baptist, identified as a Byzantine architectural monument.

An additional 37 museum exhibits were transferred from the Kam'yana Mohyla National Historical and Archaeological Museum to the Kherson Peninsula Museum under the description of a "temporary exhibition" titled "Spiritual World of Ancestors in the Petroglyphs of Kam'yana Mohyla" in 2023, reports the Main Intelligence Directorate.

In July 2025, the directorate identified another 110 cultural properties that Russian forces had removed from Crimea, bringing the documented total to 178 items.

The Main Intelligence Directorate states that "part of the published information was obtained from participants in the international War&Sanctions hackathon." The directorate emphasizes that "documentation of crimes is the first step on the path to establishing justice and bringing to accountability all those involved."

A French civil society organization, "Pour l'Ukraine, pour leur liberté et la nôtre!" (For Ukraine, for their freedom and ours), has launched a petition demanding Russia's expulsion from the International Council of Museums. The petition contends that institutional membership "of those who destroy, loot and falsify cultural heritage violates these principles."

According to the petition, "many national committees have already called for Russia's exclusion from ICOM—so far without result."

The Main Intelligence Directorate describes the cultural appropriation as part of a broader strategy. According to the directorate, "appropriating Ukrainian culture and history, Russia is attempting to erase Ukrainian national identity, legalize aggression and occupation."