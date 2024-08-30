Eng
Drone attack on airport and factory in Russia’s Kaluga

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports engaging 18 unmanned aerial vehicles in multiple oblasts, with Kaluga experiencing strikes near its airport and a former Volkswagen plant.
Maria Tril
30/08/2024
1 minute read
kaluga
Russian Kaluga.
Russian Kaluga Oblast faced drone attacks on 30 August. Vladislav Shapsha, Kaluga Governor, claimed that air defense systems shot down four drones on the outskirts of Kaluga city.

Kaluga is located about 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

According to the Russian Telegram channel Mash, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were reportedly intercepted near Kaluga’s international airport, resulting in some damage.

Mash also reports that a drone struck a former Volkswagen plant that recently reopened under new ownership. The factory is located approximately five kilometers from the airport. “There are no casualties,” Mash states.

The Russian Ministry of Defense alleges that air defense systems engaged drones in several areas, including Bryansk Oblast, occupied Crimea, and Belgorod Oblast, in addition to Kaluga.

“A total of 18 UAVs” were reportedly neutralized, according to the occupying forces.

Kaluga’s proximity to Ukraine is notable, with the city situated roughly 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Crimea Wind Telegram channel reported that explosions were also heard in Russian-occupied Crimea, near the Kirovske airfield.

