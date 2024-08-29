Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Minors among those arrested in Russian-backed arson campaign across Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement detain multiple individuals involved in a Russian-orchestrated sabotage campaign. Suspects, including minors, were recruited via Telegram to burn military vehicles and sabotage railway equipment in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi. In Kyiv, a man was arrested for torching police cars.
byYuri Zoria
29/08/2024
2 minute read
minors among those arrested russian-backed arson campaign across ukraine detainees suspected russian-sponsored attacks ukrainian army's suvs sbu arsonists
Detainees suspected of Russian-sponsored arson attacks on the Ukrainian Army’s SUVs. Photo: SBU.
Minors among those arrested in Russian-backed arson campaign across Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National Police detained four accomplices of Russian special services who were committing arson in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi. Additionally, the police detained a Kyivan whom Russia hired to burn a police car.

SBU says the priority targets for those detained in Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi were service SUVs of the Defense Forces and relay cabinets at Ukrzaliznytsia facilities. Russian handlers remotely formed two groups of arsonists, which included three minors, as per SBU. For monetary “rewards,” those reportedly first sought out potential targets and then attempted to destroy them using flammable mixtures.

In Zaporizhzhia, two local residents were detained for setting fire to several military pickups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that were undergoing maintenance after completing combat missions at the front. SBU says the perpetrators later received a new “order” from Russia to destroy relay cabinets of Ukrzaliznytsia’s signaling installations to disrupt the logistics of the Defense Forces in southern Ukraine.

In Kropyvnytskyi, a 41-year-old former engineer and his stepson were arrested for allegedly attempting to burn two military vehicles, including a minibus used to transport Armed Forces personnel.

The detainees have been notified of suspicion under Article 114-1 Part 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) and Article 194 Part 2 (intentional destruction or damage to property committed by arson, explosion, or other generally dangerous method) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to 8 years in prison.

In Kyiv, law enforcement detained a man accused of setting fire to two police cars for $6,000, as reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General. He allegedly rented an apartment near a police station, ordered flammable liquid online, and set the cars ablaze on 26 August, recording the act. The suspect faces up to 10 years in prison for property damage.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!